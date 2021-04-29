Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 563 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $193,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

