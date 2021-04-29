New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,196 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 616,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

