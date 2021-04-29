New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

