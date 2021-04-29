IBM Retirement Fund Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The AES by 73.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

