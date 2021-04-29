IBM Retirement Fund Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after acquiring an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $37.42 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

