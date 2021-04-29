IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.