IBM Retirement Fund Sells 485 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.23.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

