IBM Retirement Fund Sells 717 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

