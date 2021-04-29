BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €53.48 ($62.92) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.35.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

