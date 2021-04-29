Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock opened at €88.50 ($104.12) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.54.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.