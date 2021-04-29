DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.07 ($47.14).

ETR:DWS opened at €36.68 ($43.15) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

