Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $52.79 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

AMAT stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.