Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

