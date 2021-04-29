Insider Selling: Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Sells C$13,616.00 in Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$13,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,915 shares in the company, valued at C$668,708.40.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00.

Shares of CVE:M opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. Mosaic Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.20 million. Analysts expect that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

