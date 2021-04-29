Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $684.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.