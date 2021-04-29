Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$39.95

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$34.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.64. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

