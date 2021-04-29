Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRVCF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Tervita has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

