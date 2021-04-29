NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $48,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NetApp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

