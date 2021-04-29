Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 132,895 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,895 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.75. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

