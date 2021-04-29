Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.