Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,411 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

