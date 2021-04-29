Bokf Na Sells 480 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

MTD opened at $1,323.99 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

