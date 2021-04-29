Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $29.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:LRN opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

