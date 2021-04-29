Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

