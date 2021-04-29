JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:JMP opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,122 shares of company stock valued at $345,930. 58.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

