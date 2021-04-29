JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,122 shares of company stock worth $345,930. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

