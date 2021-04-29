F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

