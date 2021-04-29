GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.04.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. GasLog has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $559.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 208.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in GasLog by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

