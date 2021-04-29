Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

