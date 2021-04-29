Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

