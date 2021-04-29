Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

NYSE EPC opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

