MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $42.96

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $41.92. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 1,061 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 149.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,307,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

