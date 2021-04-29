Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

