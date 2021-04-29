Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $82.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 321,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 473,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after buying an additional 141,207 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

