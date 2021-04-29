Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 84,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,126,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

HYLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

