Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.64 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $13,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.