Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $675.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $506.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $520.46. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

