Anousheh Ansari Sells 500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBL opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $1,724,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

