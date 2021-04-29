Insider Buying: Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Buys $39,984.00 in Stock

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NPCE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Neuropace, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $27.38.

Neuropace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

