GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get GoodRx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $11,182,471.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $11,182,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,945,116 shares of company stock worth $70,965,548.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.