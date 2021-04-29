Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $92.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

