CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.43 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

