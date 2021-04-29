-$0.52 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TGTX opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

