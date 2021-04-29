TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

