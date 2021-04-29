Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

