Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,634,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Two Rivers Water & Farming stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

