Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,634,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Two Rivers Water & Farming stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile
