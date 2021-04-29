Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

