Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.94.

Shares of KLAC opened at $324.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

