Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.99

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 59441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

