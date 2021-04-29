Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.12 ($117.79).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ZAL opened at €88.88 ($104.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.99. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

